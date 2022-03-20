Palmyra Supervisor Ken Miller takes 30 day Leave of Absence after incident

When Board of Supervisor Chairman/Palmyra Town Supervisor Ken Miller failed to show up for scheduled County meetings on Wednesday (3/9), both Ken’s wife and County Administrator, Rick House became concerned.

Rick called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check at Miller’s residence. Responding deputies found Miller passed out on the floor from suspected alcohol intoxication and he was admitted to the hospital. A County and Town of Palmyra vehicle were towed from the scene.

In the following days Miller opted to take a 30 day leave of absence from the Palmyra Supervisor position. On Monday (3/14) he handed in a ‘Family Medical Leave of Absence” to run until April 12. Deputy Supervisor, Jim Welch is now acting Palmyra Town Supervisor.

Miller had been involved over 10 years ago (April 2011) in a one vehicle accident. According to State Police, Miller drove his pick up, towing a camper, off the roadway and struck two signs at the Clifton Springs service area of the Thruway. Miller was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .23%. On several occasions following the 2011 arrest, people have reportedly encountered Ken in a “highly” intoxicated state after getting out of a County supplied vehicle. On the County level, the vehicle supplied to Miller was ‘officially’ taken away by the Board after reports surfaced. The vehicle was restored to Miller after several months.

Following this latest incident, Miller showed up at Thursday’s (3/17) Board of Supervisor’s meeting, but was reminded by House that taking a 30 day leave of absence also made him ineligible to serve as Chairman of the Board.

“Chairman Miller opted not to participate at today’s meeting, due to personal reasons, after caucusing with the other supervisors this morning,” said House. Miller exited the building and drove off shortly before the meeting started.

The Times had learned in advance that if Miller had attempted to take the Chairman’s seat that day, at least six supervisors would have walked out.

The meeting was presided over by Phil Eygnor, Huron Town Supervisor and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.