Palmyra Village & Town announce comprehensive plan workshop #2

The Town and Village of Palmyra, and the Palmyra Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee announced the scheduling of the second public workshop in support of the development of Palmyra’s joint comprehensive plan.

The workshop, which is designed in a drop-in format, is scheduled for July 15th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Palmyra Community Library, on Main Street in the Village of Palmyra. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and share viewpoints on plans for growth and development in the Palmyra community.

The Joint Village and Town Comprehensive Plan is crafted to be a 15 – 20 year plan for growth and development in the community, and seeks to address all facets of Village and Town operations, including economic development, arts and culture, community facilities, and critical infrastructure. A citizen-based steering committee has spent over 8 months reviewing data, listening to public input, and crafting a vision for the future of the community.

“Input and feedback from residents and other community stakeholders is critical to developing a plan and strategies that shape Palmyra as a community of choice”, said Supervisor Gary Rose. “It is our intention to hear from and use feedback from all interested stakeholders in development of plan elements.”

Mayor David Husk added, “the comprehensive plan represents a rare opportunity to look toward Palmyra’s shared future. Residents, business owners, and other interested stakeholders should come forward and be heard. This is the best way to weigh in on the direction of our community.”

The comprehensive plan is currently being developed and is expected to be completed later this fall.

For more information on the plan, visit www.palmyrany.com/comprehensive-plan.