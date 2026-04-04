Parents arrested after twins suffer life-threatening injuries from abuse

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Thursday (4/2) at 2:40 p.m. of Camron Douglas, age 32, a current parolee, and Brittany Spicer, age 34, both of Glasgow Street in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation regarding severe injuries to two six-week old infants.

On March 15, 2026 an investigation began after one of infants was brought to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Robert Milby of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The hospital staff then alerted Child Protective Services.

"The hospital also asked that the (other) 6-week-old twin be sent to the hospital, and that’s where it was discovered that they also had life-threatening injuries," Milby said.

Both children are now recovering and have been placed in foster care alongside a 3-year-old sibling who was also removed from the home.

The initial medical reports state both infants presented with injuries consistent with child abuse.

After further medical testing and treatment, additional medical reports showed both infants sustained serious life threatening non-accidental trauma to their heads and bodies including brain bleeds, severe burns and broken bones.

Medical professionals said that the infants likely would have died without intervention, according to Sheriff Robert Milby of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The father, Camron Douglas, was charged with two counts of Assault in the First Degree. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Douglas has a prior criminal history, including a 2012 attempted robbery conviction. Prosecutors said he served prison time and was on parole at the time of his arrest.

He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7.

Brittany Spicer, was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Camron Douglas and Brittany Spicer were both processed and held at the Wayne County Jail pending CAPS Court arraignment, where they pleaded not guilty.

Douglas was remanded without bail pending his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Spicer was released under pre-trial services pending an initial appearance in Galen Town Court.

Both parents now have a full Stay-Away Court Order for the twins.

Both Spicer and Douglas are also barred from Strong Memorial Hospital property while the children are being treated there. Douglas’ order of protection remains in effect through the end of the year.

“While we do see cases of neglect, we do see some cases of abuse, this one shocks the conscience,” stated Milby.

“Just when we think we’ve seen it all with the police work, we see a little bit more.”

The investigation is continuing.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wayne County Child Protective Services during this investigation as well as New York State Parole.