November 28th 2020, Saturday
Pedestrian killed in Lyons

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2020

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the investigation of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian which occurred on Broad Street in the Town of Lyons on Wednesday (11/25 at 7:44 p.m..                                                                 

Deputies responded to the area of Broad Street and Church Street in the Town of Lyons for the report of a pedestrian struck. Deputies located a female victim that had been struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the roadway on Broad Street. The woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was later identified as Kristina D. Alderman, age 36, of Broad Street in Lyons.

The details of the incident are currently under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s office crash team. 

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Lyons Town Ambulance and the Lyons Fire Department.

Mackey, Lawrence T. “Larry”

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke.  Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” […]

Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]

