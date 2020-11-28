Pedestrian killed in Lyons

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the investigation of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian which occurred on Broad Street in the Town of Lyons on Wednesday (11/25 at 7:44 p.m..

Deputies responded to the area of Broad Street and Church Street in the Town of Lyons for the report of a pedestrian struck. Deputies located a female victim that had been struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the roadway on Broad Street. The woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was later identified as Kristina D. Alderman, age 36, of Broad Street in Lyons.

The details of the incident are currently under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s office crash team.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Lyons Town Ambulance and the Lyons Fire Department.