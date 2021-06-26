Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home reopening after Covid closing

The Pines of Peace is re-opening after 15 months of being closed.

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone and the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home for the Terminally Ill is no exception. The Home is a place where individuals who have a terminally illness, and deemed by their physician to be in the last 3 months of life, can journey through their final months in comfort and peace.

Located in Ontario, NY and serving the community since 1998, the Pines of Peace was forced to close their doors at the beginning of the pandemic. Safety of potential residents, their families, staff and volunteers all figured into the consideration to close.

With the new year, staff and the Board of Directors have worked diligently to prepare to re-open through the development of Safety Protocols and the re-hiring of new and existing staff, and the recruitment of volunteers who form the backbone of the mission.

Last week, they welcomed back their first resident: a lovely woman who has seen a lot of life in her 96 years.

Director Terry Whitt is amazed. “It took a lot of hard work and grit to re-open. It felt very much at times like we were at the beginning all over again. But what hasn’t changed at all is the commitment of our wonderful Board, staff and volunteers; and the incredible devotion and support of the greater community.”

Whitt cited the challenge of increasing costs, including the new additional expense of paying for overnight care. “I am very glad that we are able to again reignite some of our traditional fundraising, including a successful garage sale recently held a Casey Park; our Annual Golf Tournament coming up on August 1st at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club; and a Garden Tour co-hosted by the Town of Ontario Garden Club on September 9.

For details on volunteering, our scheduled events, or to sponsor or give a donation, call their office at (315)524-2388 or go online at www.pinesofpeace.org.” The hope is that through these and other gifts, donations and fund raising, the Pines of Peace is well on their way to the next 23 years of serving the greater community.