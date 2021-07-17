Pioneer Gas Engine Show returns to Marion

The Annual Pioneer Gas Engine show is returning to Marion this year, on Friday and Saturday, July 23 & 24, 202, at the Marion Town Park (4072 Park Avenue, Marion (off North Main Street). The show features Antique Gas Engines and tractor exhibits and demostrations.

Bring children out for the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on Saturday at 11 am. , and all are invited to enjoy the Town Parade beginning at 1 pm on Saturday.

Refreshments will be provided by the Marion German Club and the Little Red Wagon.

All day both days (9am-9pm) visistors can enjoy a flea market with many vendors.

There will be an Antique Tractor Pull at 5pm on Friday and at 4pm on Saturday.

A Farm & Shop Equipment Consignment auction is set for 10 am on Saturday.

There will be something for all ages to enjoy.

Admission will be a donation of $3.00 per person and children under 12 will be admitted free.

For more information, contact: marionpgea@yahoo.com or call 585-749-8741.