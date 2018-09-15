Pizza shop owners defraud Wayne County Social Services in “Operation Find the Dough”

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Welfare Fraud Unit, in conjunction with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Wednesday (9/12) at 9:47 a.m. of a Town of Savannah couple for multiple Felony charges following a 16 month long investigation into “Operation Find the Dough.”

Arrested were Francis (Frank) A. Steen, age 43, and Alicia M. Sanders, age 36, both of Prospect Street in Savannah.

An investigation was initiated by the Department of Social Services following multiple reports that Steen and Sanders were possibly operating a business in Seneca County. It was then discovered, through the course of the investigation, that Steen and Sanders actually were the owners of a business in the Village of Waterloo operating under the names F-n-A’s Good Pizza and F-n-A’s Rhythm and Booze. Deputies then determined that Steen and Sanders intentionally failed to report the business and revenue to the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

As a result from May 1, 2013 to September 30, 2018, Steen and Sanders received $23,957 in SNAP benefits, $676 in HEAP benefits and $44,594 in Medicaid Benefits they were not entitled to. Steen and Sanders defrauded the Wayne County Department of Social Services out of $69,227 worth of total benefits that they should have never received.

Steen and Sanders were arrested at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of Grand Larceny 2nd degree, Welfare Fraud 2nd degree, Conspiracy 4th degree and Offering a False Instrument 1st degree. They were arraigned at the Town of Lyons Court and remanded to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on $1,00 bail/$2,000 bond. They are scheduled to reappear before the Town of Lyons Court on a later date to answer the charges.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, a tip concerning how the couple were living beyond their means led to a warrant search of records, followed by an accounting firm being brought in for several weeks to follow the paper trail.

Assisting the Wayne County Office of Sheriff were the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Waterloo Police Department, New York State Police, and the Internal Revenue Service: Criminal Investigation Unit.