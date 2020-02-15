Breaking/Featured
Plane flips at Williamson Airport
State Police, along with emergency responders received a report on Wednesday (2/12) at 2:54 p.m. of a small plane flipping upon landing at the Williamson Airport, located at 5502 Route 104 in Williamson.
According to police, the RV6 experimental plane, built by the pilot, George Perry, age 81, of Weidrick Road in Macedon bounced on the tarmac, hitting hard, then travelling into some snow before flipping once end over end.
The plane propeller, along with the cabin were damaged.
Perry walked away uninjured.
