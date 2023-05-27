Plans have been temporarily tabled for Wayne County’s first traffic “roundabout”

Following several major accidents and resident complaints over safety at the intersection of the Gananda Parkway and West Walworth Road in Walworth, a resolution from the Wayne County Board of Supervisors determined that an engineering study should be ordered. The survey concluded that a roundabout was the most feasible and safest alternative to traffic safety.

After over a year and a half, the project seemed green-lighted, and some work was begun, but the next step was discouraging.

In order to build the roundabout, all four property owners would have to agree to allow access/easement. On the northeast side - no problem - the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority gave permission at their corner. At the northwest corner, a private owner agreed to the installation. On the southeast corner, the land was already in the hands of the Wayne County Highway Department. It appeared that the final landowner, the Town of Walworth, would be happy to see the safety issue finally addressed. Only problem was - the land at the edge of a housing development, is deemed “parkland” or designated open space, and cannot be used for other purposes.

There is a clause in the Town Code for Planned Development in Gananda - that requires a certain percentage of a new housing development be parkland-designated.

According to Kevin Rooney, Wayne County Superintendent of Public Works/Highway Superintendent, the issue could really only be resolved by the Town of Walworth petitioning the State.

Town Supervisor Mike Donalty says “As a safety issue, the State Legislature might be able to make an exception, so that access for the roundabout could be built. For now, the project is on hold.”

The safety issue is not only driver perception of the speed for oncoming traffic, or drivers who are unfamiliar with the two-way only stop. The issue is really speed. A roundabout, the engineering firm concluded, would help solve all of these issues.

In a roundabout, drivers enter the intersection by navigating a gentle curve. Drivers yield at entry to traffic already in the roundabout, then proceed into the intersection and exit at their desired street. A main feature of the modern roundabout is a raised central island. The main result is to slow the speed of traffic and make drivers more aware.

Hearing from the public would help encourage the Town of Walworth to proceed with their petition to the State. Meanwhile, all residents are encouraged to proceed on Gananda Parkway with courtesy, reasonable speed, and overall awareness of traffic.