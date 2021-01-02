Powered by Dark Sky
January 2nd 2021, Saturday
Police Investigators working on Marion child abuse case

by WayneTimes.com
January 2, 2021

On Sunday, December 27, at approximately 7:40 p.m. New York State  Police in Lyons responded to the area of Marion Village Apartments in the Town of Marion, for the report of a child who had been severely injured in a domestic incident at a private residence.

State Police Investigators from throughout the area swarmed in on what would be a several day push to develop leads and interrogations in the case.

The two year old child was transported to the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital, and remains hospitalized under critical, but improving  condition. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 589-8288.

