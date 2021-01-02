Police Investigators working on Marion child abuse case

On Sunday, December 27, at approximately 7:40 p.m. New York State Police in Lyons responded to the area of Marion Village Apartments in the Town of Marion, for the report of a child who had been severely injured in a domestic incident at a private residence.

State Police Investigators from throughout the area swarmed in on what would be a several day push to develop leads and interrogations in the case.

The two year old child was transported to the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital, and remains hospitalized under critical, but improving condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 589-8288.