Police respond to murder/suicide in the Town of Galen

e is investigating two deaths at a residence in the Town of Galen. on Wednesday (7/22). Around 11:46 a.m., Wayne County 911 Center received a report of a male and a female at a residence that both had apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a deceased male, Dele Cole Jr., age 77 and his wife, Cheryl Cole, age 70, deceased in the residence

Detectives believed this to be a Murder/Suicide and there are no threats to the community at this time. The bodies were taken for autopsies.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Clyde Police Department, New York State Police, Clyde Fire Department, and Wayne County EMS.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.