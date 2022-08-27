Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 27th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

by WayneTimes.com
August 27, 2022

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m.

The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.

In addition to a prior conviction for DWI on June 26, 2013 in Ontario County, Martinez-Pazos also has four pending felony DWI arrests.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of Martinez-Pazos on Saturday, January 29, following the investigation of a motor vehicle collision on Glenmark Road in Rose. It is alleged that Mr. Martinez-Pazos drove off the roadway and struck an  RG&E pole, while he was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .19%. That case is still pending. 

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on South Butler Conquest Road in the Town of Savannah on Tuesday  March 8th of this year.

Martinez-Pazos was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, No License and Mover From Lane Unsafely. That case is also pending.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez-Pazos is to appear in County Court on September 7th for arraignment on the three Wayne County cases.

Martinez-Pazos  has another Felony DWI case still pending from May 18, in the Town of Ira in Cayuga County. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

SanAngelo, F. James “Jim”

NEWARK: F. James (Jim) SanAngelo, of Newark, New York, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.   Friends may call on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 2-4 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM    Jim […]

Read More
Campbell, Emery E. 

MACEDON: Emery E. Campbell, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side.   Friends and family are invited to call at the First Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main Street, Sodus, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at the church. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square