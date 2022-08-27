Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m.

The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.

In addition to a prior conviction for DWI on June 26, 2013 in Ontario County, Martinez-Pazos also has four pending felony DWI arrests.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of Martinez-Pazos on Saturday, January 29, following the investigation of a motor vehicle collision on Glenmark Road in Rose. It is alleged that Mr. Martinez-Pazos drove off the roadway and struck an RG&E pole, while he was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .19%. That case is still pending.

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on South Butler Conquest Road in the Town of Savannah on Tuesday March 8th of this year.

Martinez-Pazos was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, No License and Mover From Lane Unsafely. That case is also pending.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez-Pazos is to appear in County Court on September 7th for arraignment on the three Wayne County cases.

Martinez-Pazos has another Felony DWI case still pending from May 18, in the Town of Ira in Cayuga County.