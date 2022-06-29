Powered by Dark Sky
June 29th 2022, Wednesday
Primary Day - How Wayne County Voted

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2022

Wayne County Election Results

PRIMARY DAY, June 28

Unofficial results for Wayne County from the Board of Elections with 26 of 27 districts reporting, and absentee ballots and early voting totals included:

FOR GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR:

Democrats chose Kathy Hocul with 75.12% of the votes: 1232

  Others:  Suozzi: 245,  Williams: 151, write ins: 12

Democrats also chose Antonio Delgado for Lt. Governor 663

  Others: Archila: 445 Reyna: 359 write ins: 8

Republicans chose Lee Zeldin with 36.32% of the votes 1598

  Others:  Guiliani: 1099,  Wilson: 895, Astorino: 799, write ins: 9

 *******************

FOR WAYNE COUNTY JUDGE

Republicans chose Art Williams with 53.93% of the votes 2289

   Michele Villani (45.90%):  1948

