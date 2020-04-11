Public Health Updates in Wayne County

It is crucial for our residents to continue to practice Social Distancing guidelines, such as staying 6 feet apart and hand washing or sanitizing frequently. As part of ongoing Social Distancing practices, Wayne County Public Health is strongly recommending that if you must make an essential trip out into public to WEAR A CLOTH MASK/FACE-COVERING at all times.

Wayne County Public Health is partnering with all surrounding counties, and in support of the Rochester Regional Health System and the University of Rochester Health System to ask that IF you must make essential travel outside of your home to travel into public for essential reasons, such as work, grocery shopping, etc to wear cloth masks/face-coverings. Cloth masks can be made using CDC approved guidelines, outlined here on our Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/WayneCountyPublicHealth/posts/1245416262331113 as well as on the CDC website here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html Health care workers should continue to use surgical, protective, and N95 masks at work.

Keep in mind that wearing a cloth mask/face-covering protects others from your potential to spread illness, even before symptoms have begun. Wearing a mask/face-covering is considered a responsible and helpful part of continuing to flatten the curve.

Additionally, with nicer weather, continue to practice social distancing while adding the use of cloth masks, as outlined above.

Wayne County Public Health can confirm that their total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now 37. (as of 4/10/20) We have no new cases to report, at this time.

They can also confirm that at this time we have had 554 individuals tested, with 517 negative results, and out of the 37 positive cases they have 12 cases resolved and 0 deaths.

1 Female/Male under the age of 10

4 Females/Males in their 20s

5 Females in their 30s

2 Male in his 40s

7 Females/Males in their 50s

8 Females/Males in their 60s

9 Females/Males in their 70s

1 Female in her 80s