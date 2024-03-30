Pultneyville offers eclipse weekend activities

Welcome Spring with a guided walking tour of Pultneyville’s historic district April 6 & 7 at 1pm & 3pm.

Step back in time as you stroll with tour guides through the hamlet and learn about the significance of Pultneyville’s history and popular points of interest.

Once a bustling port on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, learn about Pultneyville’s maritime heritage dating back to 1806, its New England style architecture, its connection to the War of 1812, the Underground Railroad, and, much more.

Meander through Pig Lane and imagine the droves of pigs and colorful cast of characters who once roamed and resided in the hamlet.

Bring the kids to Pultneyville for a memorable “Eclipse” Story Hour experience on April 6th at 2pm with Colleen Onuffer, Author of Genesee The Eclipse, an original children’s story about Genny the Cow and her barnyard friends. Together, they take an unforgettable journey as they witness a total solar eclipse over Genesee Farm!

Genny the Cow is amazed by something special happening in the sky. When the sun disappears and the sky suddenly darkens, the other animals head to the barn for bed. Genny explains that it’s not really nighttime, but a solar eclipse! After sharing safe viewing glasses with her friends, they experience the once-in-a-lifetime event together.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Each child to receive one pair of complimentary safe viewing glasses while supply lasts! A limited supply of books will be available for purchase and author signing at $14.99 each (Cash Only accepted). Book proceeds will benefit the non-profit animal shelters in Genesee County for which this commemorative book was written as a collaborative project of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

Reservations are required … don’t delay, reserve your spot today! Visit www.w-phs.org for a full weekend event schedule from April 5-8, tour details and tickets.

Tours, which are sponsored by the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society, begin and end under the tent at historic Gates Hall, 4107 Lake Road, Pultneyville, NY.