R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant siren test Tuesday, May 4

Exelon Generation’s R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant will perform a test of its public notification system between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

The test will involve sounding all 96 sirens in Ginna’s 10-mile radius for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day. Exelon Generation tests Ginna’s siren system on a daily, quarterly, and annual basis to ensure public safety.

Because this is only a test, no response by the public is necessary. In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information.

These stations are listed in the annual emergency planning brochure that is mailed to households and businesses in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone around R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant.

R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant is located on 426 acres along the south shores of Lake Ontario in the Town of Ontario and 53 miles southwest of Exelon’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station.