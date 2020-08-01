Re-Open Schools or Stay Put? School Districts announce tentative re-opening plans

On Friday, re-opening proposals for school districts were due to the State. It is also the day that most district send letter and emails to their teachers/students and staff about the plans. That does not mean that the plans put forward will be accepted by the State, but they are the tentative models that each district hopes to put forward.

gananda

The reopening plans for Gananda Central School District for the 2020-2021 school year are being finalized for submission to the New York State Department of Education and include both in-person and distance learning. After considering feedback provided by parents in the district, as well as staff, the district is taking a different approach with our various learning groups. GCSD is proposing that our most dependent learners, students in Pre-K through 5th grade attend in-person classes five days a week with smaller cohorted classes, while our secondary learners, students in 6-12 grades, who are less dependent on in-person learning, will be attending classes in person two days a week and distance learning three days a week. Students in grades 6-12 will be separated into two groups; A or B, and will attend either Monday and Tuesday, or Wednesday and Thursday each week. This will be determined once the class schedules are confirmed. Fridays will be distance learning for all of our secondary level students and are designated planning days for our staff to be able to create both in-person plans and distance learning plans for each week.

“To say this is a crazy time for school administrators and teachers is an understatement,” says Superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy. “Back in June, we began discussions as a team about reopening in the Fall. The frustrating part is that guidance from the State was only released two weeks ago; and even after the release there were still several clarifications made. We are committed to creating a safe environment for our students and staff and continuing to educate all of our students for success and we believe this plan will do that for the Fall of 2020.”

Parents will have the option to participate in full-time virtual learning if they do not feel comfortable with the in-person aspect of the plan. The plan will cover the start of school, Tuesday, September 8, through January 29, 2021.

LYONS

“The Hybrid model will be in at the start of school year with the start and end time,” said Donald Putnam, Lyons Superintendent. The plan tentative plan they are proposing shows UPK through 5th graders in school at the Elementary 5 days a week. The 6-8th graders would be in school at the Middle/High School 5 days a week. The 9-10th graders would be virtual learning out of school on 2 or 3 days a week at the MS/HS (alternately with the 11-12th graders). Every other Wednesday would be in school or virtual alternatively with 9-10 and then 11-12.

It is expected that school start and end times would be 7:30am-2:00pm for UPK-5, and 8:30-3:00pm for middle school through 12th grade.

MARION

According to Superintendent Don Bavis: “The guidance we recently received from the NYS Education Department and NYS Department of Health requires us to establish extensive health and safety protocols, while simultaneously doing our best to emphasize “in-person” instruction in our schools. A copy of our full plan can be found on our district webpage beginning July 31st.

