Really big into plumbing supply…Thefts!

Michael Carr, age 34, giving an address of 570 Quaker Road in Macedon is well known for plumbing, well at least stealing plumbing supplies.

Carr was caught on store surveillance cameras on February 23, stealing numerous plumbing supplies, including, but not limited to the kitchen sink and garbage disposal. By the time he left the Lowes Store in Waterloo, he garnered $3411.98 worth of plumbing goods. He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree incident. He was arrested on the charges on Monday (3/9) at 2p.m.

Not having enough plumbing supplies, Carr again hit the store on February 28, again concentrating on plumbing, taking over $2000 in merchandise. The incident was again caught on store surveillance cameras. He was charged with Grand larceny in the Fourth Degree in that incident.

Carr was additionally charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, working in concert with a co-conspirator in the thefts.

So, how did the know it was Michael Carr doing the thefts?

Michael, along with a co-conspirator not only specialize in plumbing thefts, but do so at just about every Lowes store including the Lowes Macedon store.

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of Michael J. Carr, age 33, then of 80 Cuba Place in Rochester, on two outstanding arrest warrants for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Michael is accused of stealing over $3,000 dollars in merchandise from Lowes in Macedon on two separate dates.

Michael was picked up by police from the Monroe County Jail on 8/28/2019.

Actually, Michael J. Carr has been know to hit Lowes stores in Monroe County, Syracuse, Horseheads and Cornell as well.

Carr was arraigned and remanded to the Seneca County jail, due to his multiple felony violations.

On Thursday (3/12) State Police out of Waterloo arrested Lucky Rasphong, age 35, giving an address of 80 Cuba Place in Rochester.

Rasphong, a co-conspirator of Carr, was picked up at the Chemung County Jail, where he was being held on charges involving theft of supplies at the Lowes store in Big Flats. He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, along with Carr.

Rasphong was also charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree for the Waterloo incidents.

Rasphong, due to his felony criminal history, was arraigned and remanded to the Seneca County jail on no bail.

Both men are believed to be heavy heroin addicts.

State Police said neither man would give any details on who, or where they were selling the stolen plumbing supplies over the past year.