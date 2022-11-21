M.W. Cuyler Elementary held its annual food drive last month. where students were challenged to bring in non-perishable items over the course of a month. The goal was to collect 800 items. The final count, 833 items. Food Pantry organizers say about 10 items will feed a family of four. The donations brought in by Cuyler Elementary students could potentially feed upwards of 80 families this holiday season.

Mr. Dave Briggs, a physical education teacher for Cuyler Elementary, has spearheaded the program for several years, but was forced to put it on hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, organizers went outside of the box to gauge more interest and competition from the students. “ I thought it would be cool to incorporate the food drive with our golf unit this year,” said Mr. Briggs. “The students would bring in non-perishable items and create obstacles on the greens for their fellow students to putt around.” The unit was a big hit.

As the unit moved forward, the number of donations started to pile up, creating a mountain of cans and boxes in the Cuyler Gym. On November 5th, Cuyler Elementary held its monthly RAMS Assembly. Members of the Red Creek Food Pantry and Fair Haven Community Church Food Pantry were in attendance. Piled high in the middle of the gym, were all the goods donated by students. When Mr. Briggs unveiled student shattered their goal, a deafening roar came from the crowd. “You can see the students were legitimately excited about this,” said Pastor Steve Hisel. “This is going to make a huge difference for families this holiday season.” Fair Haven Community Church Food Pantry provided more than 15,500 meals over the past year. Red Creek Food Pantry has provided meals for 348 families since 2017. Both food pantries serve communities primarily in the Red Creek Central School District. If a family is in need of help this holiday season, or for those who like to donate, you can contact Red Creek Food Pantry at (315)754-0063 Fair Haven Community Church Food Pantry at (315)382-3962.