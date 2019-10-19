Breaking/Featured
Red Creek man arrested for bank Robbery and home Burglary
On Tuesday, October 15, at about 1:00pm State Troopers out were dispatched to the Community Bank on West Main Street in the Village of Cato for a reported attempted bank robbery.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a male subject was described as a white male, 5’7” tall, scruffy beard, wearing an orange stocking under the helmet and wearing a heavy blue or black camouflage jacket. He had entered the bank, presented a written note stating that he had a gun, and demanded a sum of money. The teller refused and the subject then was seen running from the scene on foot.
During the response to this incident, patrols located a suspicious vehicle parked along Veley Road in the Town of Ira. About the same time of locating this vehicle, Troopers received a report of a Burglary to a residence on Veley Road, less than two miles away from the bank, with a subject leaving the area of the burglary on a bicycle.
The subject was then located by Troopers near the suspicious vehicle, pushing a bike, about a quarter mile from the home burglary. The subject was identified as Jason A. Ingelston, age 41, from Red Creek.
After further investigation, Ingelston was taken into custody and later charged with Attempted Robbery 1st Degree (C-Felony) at the bank and Burglary in the 2nd Degree (C-Felony) for the incident at the house.
“The troopers did an awesome job. They sat on the car they knew should not be there,” stated one of the Auburn State Police investigators.
Ingelston was processed, arraigned on these charges and remanded to jail. Deputies with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office assisted Troopers during this investigation. Records indicate Ingelston has a prior criminal history.
