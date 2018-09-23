Redefining juvenile prosecution in New York State

On April 10, Governor Cuomo signed “raise the age” into law in New York. By October 1st, New York State will no longer automatically prosecute all 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.

Until this development, New York and North Carolina were the only two states in the country that still failed to recognize what research and science have confirmed – adolescents are children, and prosecuting and placing them in the adult criminal justice system doesn’t work for them and doesn’t work for public safety.

According to RAISE the AGE NY, Brain Development Science Is Clear – Adolescents Are Different Than Adults

Research into brain development underscores that adolescents are in fact children and that the human brain is not fully formed until the age of 25.

Who’s Affected?

Nearly 28,000 16 and 17-year olds are arrested and face the possibility of prosecution as adults in criminal court each year – the vast majority for minor crimes (72% are misdemeanors).

Furthermore, more than 600 children ages 13 to 15 are also processed in adult criminal courts – seriously diminishing their life prospects before they’ve even entered high school.

Over 70% 16- and 17-year-olds arrested are Black or Latino. Of those sentenced to incarceration, 80% are black and Latino.

Studies have found that young people transferred to the adult criminal justice system are 34% more likely to be re-arrested for violent and other crimes than youth retained in the youth justice system. Around 80% of youth released from adult prisons reoffend often going on to commit more serious crimes.

According to Wayne County Department of Probation and Correctional Alternatives Director Mark Ameele, this will require the County to create a new adolescent offender status that will keep 16 year-olds out of the adult court and jail systems. By October 1, 2019, this will move up to include 17 year-old offenders as well.

Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Capital District in Albany and Westchester County have already established separate facilities to house these juvenile offenders, separate form adult populations. Most have already indicated that they will not, or may not have room to take juvenile adolescent offenders from smaller counties that cannot afford to establish their own facilities.

Ameele admits this may mean a high cost for Wayne County for transporting a 16 year-old to and from a distant facility for any detention.

Working with the courts, district attorney’s office, public defender’s office, social services, private agencies, friends, family of the young offenders and the probation department, alternative options to more serious levels of crime and detention will be researched.

Ameele said that the number of 16 -17year-olds that fall under this category total only about 125 per year currently. The biggest impact will fall to his agency with plans to add one additional staff person to handle juvenile intakes.

There must be a plan in place for the most heinous of crimes in this category, murder and serious sex crimes. Ameele said incarceration in an available separate facility would be required until trial. If convicted the 16-17 year-old would then be sentenced and imprisoned as an adult.