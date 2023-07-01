Regional Wastewater Treatment plant underway in Palmyra to meet environmental concerns

The trucks conveying the preformed 26 feet, 7 inch high panels arrive like clockwork. The seven person crew immediately connects the lines preparing for the crane to lift the blocks carefully in place. Like a pre-planned puzzle, the walls take the form of the rectangular tanks that will become the new depository for wastewater.

When completed in about 5 months the new Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority facility will bring the towns of Walworth, Marion, Macedon and the Village of Palmyra into DEC (New York Department of Environmental Conservation, along with the federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) compliance.

Public concerns over procedures and chemicals used in older facilities have evolved over the years. What was acceptable only a decade ago, is now not only discouraged, but found to be a danger to the public health and environment over long term periods.

Talks started in 2016, with the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority as the lead agency. The towns and village soon realized that taking on costly current plant upgrades was impractical, especially in light of future growth in populations and business.

A study concluded that a singular regional treatment plant along with other required improvements and decommissioning activities at the existing plants made sense both environmentally and economically for all involved.

The new facility, located behind the Village of Palmyra fire house on Route 31 became the key location.

Once the decision was made to proceed with a regional solution, new agreements were signed and project financing arrangements were made with Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), the State finance agency that would partially fund this project with a $110 million loan at a highly reduced rate.

A $30 million dollar grant covered 30% of the $250 million dollar project. A DEC (State Department of Conservation) and other smaller grant sources, contributed to the total project.

Initially the plans were rejected due to costs, but a new engineering approach, brought the project into focus.

A national company, Dutchland won the contract to build the facility, along with local contractors and engineers contributing to the project.

On Tuesday (6/27) Dutchland and Koester Associates held a Hard Hat luncheon for municipal leaders, contractors to witness the construction of the pre-cast post tensioned SBR (Sequencing Batch Reactor) tank.

Participants witnessed huge concrete sections fitted in place and educated on the procedures to finalize the new wastewater facility.

The wall structures are comprised of 216 pieces, topped with 39 walkways, that will make up the three tank sections. The foot print of the structure is 198 feet long and 175 feet wide. It took 259 truck loads to move the pre-cast forms from Dutchland’s Pennsylvania plant.

Each panel is constructed with numerous horizontal holes piercing the concrete from left to right. After the walls are completed, thick wire strands run throughout and connecting the pieces. These tensioned wires pull tight the panels, followed by grout and seal bases to ensure tightness in the facility.

The facility takes in the wastewater from participating communities. The three tank process involves screens, grit removal, disinfectants, ultra violet light, aeration and sludge/solids removal. Following complete treatment, the water is then discharged into the adjoining Erie Canal.

Besides the actual plant the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority is in the process of installing 90,000 feet, just over 17 miles of pipes from the participating municipalities to the Palmyra facility.

The new plant will go online first for Palmyra in about a year and a half in 2024, with the rest of the municipalities beginning in the Spring of 2025, according to Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority Director, Mary Aman.