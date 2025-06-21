Renaming of County building to honor a local Public Safety innovator

Former Wayne County Sheriff DickPisciotti has been honored many times over his career for his service and commitment to safety in Wayne County.

He was honored at his retirement for 40 years at the Sheriff’s Office, with 26 years as Sheriff. That was not enough for those who have worked with him and admired his committment.

Last week, at the County Board of Supervisors’ Meeting, Sheriff Pisciotti was honored and celebrated with a special dedication, as they resolved to name the Wayne County Public Safety Building in his name. It will now be know as the “Richard J. Pisciotti Public Safety Building”.

Dick Pisciotti attended police academy in Rochester and took courses at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in Quantico, VA. He got his start as an officer with the Lyons Police Department in 1968 and, a year later, took a position as a road patrol deputy with the sheriff’s department (JULY 18, 1968). He worked his way up the ranks to become a crime scene investigator, sergeant and lieutenant.

He was elected Sheriff of the County of Wayne, beginning his first term on January 1, 1983, and served in such capacity for seven consecutive terms.

Sheriff Pisciotti faithfully served and protected the citizens of Wayne County until his retirement from public service on December 30, 2009, and has served in other capacities related to his position as Sheriff, to include President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association, Member of the National Sheriff’s Association, Graduate of the FBI National Academy, and Chairman of the United States Assistant Attorney General’s Committee on Street Crimes.

He was responsible for the evolution of high level of services brought to the citizens of Wayne County, ensuring that those services were second to none and that the Office of Sheriff received the staffing, funding, training and technology it needed to provide the citizens it protected with such, to include his assistance in the creation of a modern public safety facility, now called the Wayne County Public Safety Building.

Sheriff Rob Milby, and the Board of Supervisors, at their monthly meeting this month, recognized the retired Sheriff for his commitment to public safety for over four decades, devoting his life to the preservation of order by officially naming the “Richard J. Pisciotti Public Safety Building”.

Current Sheriff Rob Milby noted: “Under Sheriff Pisciotti’s tenure, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office experience a great deal of growth. He modernized the office and kept up with technology and modern day policing. I feel it is always appropriate to honor someone while they are here, and appreciate them now.”