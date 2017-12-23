Rental property fire in Palmyra could have been worse

Family awakened by neighbor, Code Enforcement finds no smoke alarms in bedrooms

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single family house fire on Wednesday (12/20) at 3:38 a.m. at 4300 Hogback Hill Road in the Town of Palmyra.

A neighbor saw a fire on the porch of 4300 Hogback Hill Road and notified the residents, two adults and two children.

East Palmyra, Palmyra, Port Gibson, Marbletown, Fairville and Marion Fire Departments responded to the scene. They were assisted by Fingerlakes Ambulance and the Red Cross. There were no injuries to the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Following the fire, the code enforcement officer for the municipality is required to inspect the property to ensure its safety. Palmyra Town Code Enforcement Officer, Pat Sheridan, inspected the property and discovered there were no smoke/fire alarms in the bedrooms, as required by state law. He did discover one smoke detector in a common area outside the bedrooms, but, due to the melting of the device from the heat of the fire, could not tell if it went off.

A call to Palmyra Town Supervisor, Ken Miller, indicated that owner, Tracey Vanderwall, who owns the Hogback Hill Road property, as well as several other rental properties in the town, has refused to allow code enforcement into her properties for inspections. Several attempts to contact her at her home went unanswered.

Palmyra passed a local law in June of 2013 that required rental properties to be inspected every two years and multi-family units every three years.

According to Sheridan, the $35 inspection fee covers the house electrical, heating systems and fire/smoke alarm requirements. “We look at the electrical, furnace, and flue pipes to ensure they have not been eroded away and egress blocking doors. You would think the landlords and property renters would want the inspections.” The town has several landlords who have refused to comply with the local law.

In some past cases, Palmyra has secured search warrants through the local courts to conduct the inspections, over landlord objections.

According to Town of Palmyra Attorney, Wendy Marsh, from the law firm of Hadcock and Westerbrook in Syracuse, the landlords objecting to the inspections cite the Fourth Amendment, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause…”

Since the Town of Palmyra has passed – and the state approved – the local law, Marsh says the Fourth Amendment argument does not apply. She added that the Town has applied for warrants, but the local judges have not yet issued the warrants. “It is a continual process,” said Marsh.

Town and village laws differ throughout the county on rental property inspections. According to Lyons Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan, the Village of Lyons, before it dissolved, required single family units to be inspected every three years. The Town, when it took over the former Village duties, does not require single family inspections. The Town of Lyons does require three year inspections of multi-family and residential units located over commercial/retail buildings. The Town of Lyons fee is $25 and Bogan admitted that sometimes landlords of single family dwellings request inspections.

Bogan agreed that state law does require smoke alarms for each bedroom, along with detectors in common areas and carbon monoxide detectors on each level of a residence as well as in any rooms with fossil fuel units. (gas/wood stoves, fireplaces, etc.)

Almost all other municipalities in Wayne County follow the less stringent State Building Codes in regards to inspections. The State Codes do require landlords to keep records on smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detector battery changes and age, but there is no process for checking such records.

Several local municipal code enforcement officers stated that initial inspections on newly built properties – where the Certificate of Occupancy is issued, is the only time they may ever ensure codes on single family rental properties, including detector installations and upkeep.