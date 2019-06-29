Breaking/Featured
Republican Primary winners in Wayne County
In the Republican Primary voting on Tuesday, June 25th, results are as follows:
(These are the unofficial results as reported by the Wayne County Board of Elections)
For Lyons Council: (2 seats)
Jim Brady received 60 votes, Joanne Greco received 44 votes. Both will be on the November ballot for Lyons Town Council. Jim Wedman received 36 votes.
For the Savannah
Superintendent of Highways:
Mark Fedele won the nomination with 48 votes to 45 votes for Jeffrey Liddle.
For Sodus Town Supervisor
Scott Johnson won the nomination with 275 votes, over Jim Hoyt with 197 votes.
For Sodus Town Clerk:
Lori Diver won the nomination with 353 votes, over Paula Dolan with 129.
