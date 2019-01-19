Breaking/Featured
Restore funding for Towns/Villages Manktelow tells Cuomo
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I,Ref-Lyons), on behalf of towns and villages in his district and across all of New York State, is imploring Gov. Andrew Cuomo to restore $59 million to the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program in the state’s 2019-20 budget proposal.
“I was concerned that the governor’s budget didn’t indicate anywhere he intended to cut spending,” Manktelow said. “But this is certainly not the place to do it. We don’t want to bankrupt our already struggling municipalities.”
Word of the operating aid drop, from $715 to $656 million, has alarmed town and village officials in his district, some of whom have contacted him already. Manktelow disagrees with the governor that the loss of $59 million is insignificant; a few thousand dollars less for a small municipality’s budget could be devastating, the assemblyman said. Mayors and town supervisors are worried that the cuts, which vary for each municipality, will force staff reductions or limited services. They could mean a rise in property taxes, now made more difficult by the 2-percent tax cap. Besides, municipalities have already set their budgets for next year, factoring in the aid.
“There’s more money in the budget to reward municipalities that consolidate and share services with their neighbors,” Manktelow said. “I think that’s mostly an incentive for downstate, because up here, we’ve already consolidated and shared almost everything we can consolidate and share. Our towns and villages cover more land than our sister communities downstate. It’s easier for them to pursue consolidation for certain services.”
Manktelow agrees with a statement released Jan. 16 from the New York State Conference of Mayors that Cuomo’s budget fails to abide by its theme of justice because it would eliminate state aid for the majority of the state’s smallest local governments. Progressive tax reform, which Cuomo has touted, Manktelow said, can’t be achieved by cutting local aid and removing municipalities’ goal to reduce property tax burdens.
“This doesn’t affect cities, only towns and villages,” Manktelow said. “There are no cities in the 130th Assembly District. This is going to impact most all of our municipalities, and there is no justice in that.
Latest News
Museum of Wayne County History to host Valentine’s Boutique
Due to the great success of their Holiday Boutique, The Museum of Wayne County History has created a brand new...
AARP offers free tax assistance for local seniors
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will again be offering FREE Tax Preparation at two locations in Wayne County: The Lodge at...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, January 17 Sodus 55, North Rose-Wolcott 32 S: Lonnie Logins 23 points. John Molisani 11 points...
Recent Obituaries
Calviera, Barbara
NEWARK: Barbara Calviera was 81 years young when she passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Embrace Hospice Home...
Loveless, Duane Dell
WOLCOTT: Age 49, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 18, 2019. Duane was born...
Barberi, Major John Michael Sr. USMC
BELLINGHAM, WA: Age 90, passed away on January 9, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1928 in Newark, New...