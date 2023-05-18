Powered by Dark Sky
May 17th 2023, Wednesday
Results from Wayne County School budgets

by WayneTimes.com
May 17, 2023

School Budget Votes and Board members elected

Results from the 2023-24 school budget votes, propositions and winners of School Board seats are below:

(Board seat winners indicated with *)

SODUS

Budget        Passed 150 to 40

Bus Reserve       Passed 153 to 36

School board seats:

Sarah Williams 163

Laura Steffler-Alampi 160

CLYDE

Budget        Passed 181 to 58

Bus Purchase       Passed 183 to 55

Student Ex-Off.    Passed 214 to 24

School board seats:

*John Sloan 151

*Debbie Large 147

*Pamela Anstee             130

 Anthony Nicoletta             128

GANANDA

Budget        Passed 397 to 160

School board seats:

*John Finnegan 395

*Deborah Napolitano 363

Barbara Klube-Falso 172

Robert Thornton 116

WILLIAMSON

Budget       Passed 236 to 77

Bus Purchase      Passed 259 to 55

School Board seats:

*Geoffrey Governor    

*Angela DeFisher

NORTH ROSE WOLCOTT

Budget        Passed 157 to 39

Bus Reserve         Passed 163 to 33

Library Funding   Passed 159 to 36

New Bus Reserve  Passed 163 to 34

School board seats:

*Lucinda Collier 133

RED CREEK

Budget         Passed 352 to 73

Bus Purchase        Passed 348 to 72

School board seats:

*Stephanie Folds 234

*Elizabeth Decker 233

Brad Dates 173

Larry Curtis 152

PAL-MAC

Budget         Passed 477 to 169

Bus Reserve        Passed 505 to 141

Trans. Grades 1-5   passed 524-120

School board seats:

* Susan Herendeen (3 yrs)

* Sherry Lambert (3 yrs)

* Laura Arrington(3 yrs)

* Sarah Newman (1 year)

MARION

Budget         Passed 215 to 64

Use of Bus reserve Passed 232 to 48

Student rep.         Passed 231 to 45

School board seats:

* Robert Marshall 183

* Amber Taber 163

 Christopher McKechney  146

WAYNE CENTRAL

Budget         Passed 479 to 211

Bus Purchase       Passed 541 to 148

School board seats:

* Steve Gallaher 506

* Kelly Corey 406

* Alba Vanderlinder 402

NEWARK

Budget      Passed 249 to 124

Bus Purchase     Passed 275 to 95

School board seats:

*Steve DeRenzo   265

* Russell Harris   261

LYONS

Budget Passed 397 to 152

Bus Reserve Passed 443 to 105

School board seats:

*Melissa Taylor

*Rich Henry

