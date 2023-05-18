Results from Wayne County School budgets

School Budget Votes and Board members elected
Results from the 2023-24 school budget votes, propositions and winners of School Board seats are below:
(Board seat winners indicated with *)
SODUS
Budget Passed 150 to 40
Bus Reserve Passed 153 to 36
School board seats:
Sarah Williams 163
Laura Steffler-Alampi 160
CLYDE
Budget Passed 181 to 58
Bus Purchase Passed 183 to 55
Student Ex-Off. Passed 214 to 24
School board seats:
*John Sloan 151
*Debbie Large 147
*Pamela Anstee 130
Anthony Nicoletta 128
GANANDA
Budget Passed 397 to 160
School board seats:
*John Finnegan 395
*Deborah Napolitano 363
Barbara Klube-Falso 172
Robert Thornton 116
WILLIAMSON
Budget Passed 236 to 77
Bus Purchase Passed 259 to 55
School Board seats:
*Geoffrey Governor
*Angela DeFisher
NORTH ROSE WOLCOTT
Budget Passed 157 to 39
Bus Reserve Passed 163 to 33
Library Funding Passed 159 to 36
New Bus Reserve Passed 163 to 34
School board seats:
*Lucinda Collier 133
RED CREEK
Budget Passed 352 to 73
Bus Purchase Passed 348 to 72
School board seats:
*Stephanie Folds 234
*Elizabeth Decker 233
Brad Dates 173
Larry Curtis 152
PAL-MAC
Budget Passed 477 to 169
Bus Reserve Passed 505 to 141
Trans. Grades 1-5 passed 524-120
School board seats:
* Susan Herendeen (3 yrs)
* Sherry Lambert (3 yrs)
* Laura Arrington(3 yrs)
* Sarah Newman (1 year)
MARION
Budget Passed 215 to 64
Use of Bus reserve Passed 232 to 48
Student rep. Passed 231 to 45
School board seats:
* Robert Marshall 183
* Amber Taber 163
Christopher McKechney 146
WAYNE CENTRAL
Budget Passed 479 to 211
Bus Purchase Passed 541 to 148
School board seats:
* Steve Gallaher 506
* Kelly Corey 406
* Alba Vanderlinder 402
NEWARK
Budget Passed 249 to 124
Bus Purchase Passed 275 to 95
School board seats:
*Steve DeRenzo 265
* Russell Harris 261
LYONS
Budget Passed 397 to 152
Bus Reserve Passed 443 to 105
School board seats:
*Melissa Taylor
*Rich Henry