Results: Wayne County School District Budget votes

On Tuesday, May 20th, voters gave opinions on school budgets, propositions, and school board members for 2025-2026.

All but one local school district had their budgets approved. Gananda Central’s budget failed by over 100 votes.

Here are the results:

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

Budget passed 115 to 37, Bus Proposition passed 117 to 35, Transportation Reserve Fund passed 113 to 40, Board members elected: Jennifer Sullivan, Jason Buisch, and Tiffany Garofono

GANANDA

Budget was Defeated. 326 NO, 224 YES, Board members elected: Michael Cardarelli (382), Greg Giles (384), and Richard Howcroft (377)

LYONS

Budget passed 244 to 78, Board members elected Lisa Stone and Mark Bookmiller

MARION

Budget passed 220 to 60, Propostion on Buses passed 224 to 56, Board members elected: Cindy Matteson (179), and Tracey Tull (173)

NEWARK

Budget passed 311 to 130, Bus propostion passed 328 to 113, Board members elected: Miranda Brooks-Ruggeri (288) and Brandy Stephens (301).

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

Budget passed 146 to 64, Bus reserve fund proposition passed 162 to 48, Wolcott Public Library Funding Proposition passed 174 to 36, Board member elected: Tina Reed (177)

PALMYRA-MACEDON

Budget passed 321 to 96, Proposition #2 passed 342 to 75, Proposition #3 passed 322 to 92, Board members elected: Chris Doyle, Gary LaBerge, and Dave Landon

RED CREEK

Budget passed, Proposition for purchase of vehicles for student transporation passed, Board members elected: Nancy Henner Dingman and Stephanie Kaiser.

SODUS

Budget passed, 106 to 43, Bus Purchase passed 106 to 43, Two open seats - filled by Jeff Martinez (121) and Jason Walters (127)

WILLIAMSON

Budget passed, 238 to 148, Bus Proposition passed 241 to 145, Board members elected: Sarah M. Schembri and Rae Verbridge

WAYNE CENTRAL

Budget passed, 554 to 230, Bus proposition passed 575 to 207, Board members elected: Carrie Resch (501), Jennifer Schoene (456) and Andrew Whittaker (454)