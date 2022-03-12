Retired, seasoned law enforcement officer/local resident appointed as new Macedon Police Chief

At Thursday night’s Macedon Town Board meeting, the public was introduced to the new Macedon Police Chief - Fabian Rivero.

The search for a police chief has been ongoing since Chief John Collela announced his retirement in November 2021, after serving in Macedon since 2003.

After interviewing 11 candidates, the Macedon Town Board chose Rivera for his integrity, solid background and expereience. He has lived in Wayne County, in the Town of Walworth, for 20 years.

Prior to joining the Macedon Police Department, Chief Rivera served as the Chief of Public Safety at Monroe Community College, Rochester New York, where he led Monroe Community College Safety personnel in providing a safe, secure, and healthy learning environment to a diverse, inclusive, and equitable college community.

Chief Rivera’s police career started with the City of Rochester, in the Rochester Police Department. His last assignment and role were police Commander, where he commanded the police department’s patrol division’s. During his tenure with the Rochester Police Department, he served in both Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, as a Patrolmen, Sergeant, and Lieutenant, with most of his time in Special Operations.

Chief Rivera also served on the Rochester Police Department’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team). Chief Rivera also served in the US Military for over twenty years, with deployments to the Middle East and South America.

Chief Rivera is active in the veteran’s community serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the Veterans Outreach Center.

Chief Rivera earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice and MPA from SUNY Brockport, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class 276.

Rivera is proud of his background and knowledge of police, military, and civic leadership, with over twenty years of service.

“During my military service, I spent extensive time in the Middle East, with assignments as the U.S. Marine Corps Embassy Guard, American Embassies Amman, Jordan, and Damascus, Syria. Later in my military career, in the United States Army, I returned to the Middle East as a Protective Security Detail member and subsequent team leader, spending a year in Iraq, allowing me to travel to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. I was also assigned to the American Embassy in Bogota, Colombia.

In September of 2020, Rivera retired from police service with the Rochester Police Department as police Commander. He also served in both the Patrol and Special Operations Division, as a Patrolmen, Sergeant, and Lieutenant, with most of my time in Special Operations and on Department’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team). His last role was Assistant Commander after fourteen years.

“During my tenure as SWAT command, I led the operation to rescue two University of Rochester students, held hostage in the City of Rochester, and subsequently, after recovering both students, additional operations to arrest the perpetrators.”

From police work to his job as Director of Public Safety at Monroe Community College, he reported to the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Administrative Services. The Director of Public Safety is responsible for the management of all functions related to Public Safety, including Environmental Health and Safety, and Parking Services at all College locations including an urban campus.

Fabian holds a master’s in public administration (Emphasis Public Safety) from SUNY Brockport and had experience in a college setting. He was an assistant professor of criminal justice and Accelerated Studies for Adults Program (ASAP) for Keuka College, an adjunct for Monroe Community College, and an adjunct at Roberts Wesleyan. He also had a long relationship with the University of Rochester, working with the Department of Public Safety is assisting with the development of the emergency response to critical incidents, a toy drive for the Golisano Children Hospital during his time as a Platoon Commander, and the Minority Male Leadership Association (MMLA).

Police work was still a passion for Rivera, and when he heard that the job of Chief was being posted in Macedon, just around the corner from his home, he decided to apply.

“I possess strong leadership skills with the ability to interface and communicate well with all levels of management. I can interact in a team environment to accomplish program directives. I’m bilingual, fluent in Spanish (oral and written), and can demonstrate broad cultural sensitivity and a nonjudgmental approach during daily duties.

“I felt that I would fit the job of Macedon Police Chief well, and I would be back to police work. It was just a better fit,” he noted.

Fabian Rivera is married to Coriza Rivera, who is currently the Assistant Director of Probation for Wayne County. The have been together for 20 years, married for 17. They have three children, an adult son, a 14 year old son, and a 12 year old daughter. With the town lines set as they are, his children attend Penfield schools.

Rivera was asked if he plans any changes in the Department. He stated that he is currently assessing his staff and will evaluate them for leadership roles. With Sergeant Steve MacNeal retiring, Rivera will be looking for a second in command. “My number one priority is to develop leadership in the Department.”

“I will be looking to meet with the local police chiefs in Wayne County to be involved with WayneNet, Wayne County Narcotics Enforcement Team.” Chief Colella was a major player in WayneNet, and Rivera worked with GRANET, the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Community involvement is paramount to Rivera.” I want to serve my adopted hometown, as strongly as I did my Rochester hometown.

I feel strongly in being visible and involved in the community in which I live. I want to hold “Coffee with a Cop” on a weekly basis to meet with the public. I will be setting this up with the Log Cabin Restaurant in Macedon, a place my family and I frequent often. It is important to me to be a “People’s Chief”, and to be known and seen.”

“Most of all, I am hoping to meet everyone’s expectations, and to fill some big shoes.”

Rivera’s first day on the job is Monday, March 14th.