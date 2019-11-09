Reyes sentenced to 20 years in the deaths of mother and child

On Thursday(10/7), Alberto Ebarado Gutierre Reyes was sentenced by County Court Judge John Nesbitt, to 20 years in state prison and 5 years Post Release Supervision.

As part of a plea deal, Reyes pled guilty to 2 counts of 1st Degree Manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14 month old son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon. Their bodies found on Joy Road farm in Sodus.

Selena and Owen were declared missing on May 16, 2018. After several days of searching by hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers, Selena’s remains were found buried under dirt and branches on the Joy Road farm where she worked in Sodus.

Reyes was arrested on May 24, 2018 - the same day on which Selena’s remains were found. He was initially charged with tampering with physical evidence, but was eventually indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in Wayne County Court.

Mr. Reyes made no statement nor showed any emotion or remorse during sentencing. Mr. Reyes had previously waived his right to appeal. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Reyes acknowledged and admitted that he caused their deaths. He never told police why, or how he killed the mother and her child.

“We really have no direct evidence as to how they were killed. Obviously, their bodies were found sometime later,” said Wayne County District Attorney Michael Calarco. “It’s very difficult to determine the cause of death and manner of death.”

On Thursday, a letter written by Estella Calderon, Selena’s mother, was read aloud before the judge sentenced Reyes.

In the letter, Calderon called Reyes a “demon”. “How could you take the life from a girl that was so tender and sweet?” Calderon wrote. “My girl, so full of joy, and her little baby that was just beginning to live life. I know that this demon has no heart, because if this had been done to his family, I can assure that he wouldn’t hurt like this.”

Each sentence will run concurrently, meaning both sentences will be served at the same time, as opposed to back to back or consecutively.

Reyes also faces pending federal charges for illegally entering the county. It is expected he could face more years behind bars in that case.