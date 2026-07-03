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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Breaking/Featured

Road Rage incident came close to driver’s death in Arcadia

July 3, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Police out of Williamson don’t have a solid reason why a road rage incident started back on June 17th, but a fired 40 calibre bullet came extremely close to killing the pursued driver, a pregnant female.

The incident occurred on Stebbins Road in the Town of Arcadia as Benjamin Q. Lead, age 32, of 14 North Wayne Street in Phelps, began chasing the victim’s vehicle closely. The two male  passengers in the pursued vehicle threw a beer and Twisted Tea container out the window in an attempt to stifle Lead’s pursuit.

Lead then fired a shot at the vehicle, which passed through the back window and the female driver’s headrest, missing her head by an inch and a half. Lead finally gave up on the chase and went to his home in Phelps.

Quick, detailed work by the State Police lead to the recovery of the spent round. A search warrant of Lead’s residence lead to the discovery of the handgun and ammunition that matched  the fired bullet.

On Tuesday (6/30) Lead turned himself in and was charged with Attempted Felony Assault in the First Degree; felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Felony Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on bail to initially appear in Arcadia Court on 7/15 before the case is sent on to Wayne County Court.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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