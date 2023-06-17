Powered by Dark Sky
June 17th 2023, Saturday
×
Robusto given vote of ‘No Confidence’ from Ontario board

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2023

Four members of the Ontario Town Board called for a “No Confidence” vote on Monday (6/12), noting they had problems in the leadership of Town Supervisor Frank Robusto. 

Board member Deb Hibbard reported that the Town Board voted 4-1 in favor. "This is not a decision the board wanted to make. It was a decision we needed to make. This vote was not at all personal or political in nature in any way. Over the course of the last 2 years, we have grown increasingly frustrated by Mr. Robusto’s mistakes with regards to Town finances, poor handling of personnel issues, his unwillingness to implement board approved changes, and his overall lack of leadership. The purpose of this vote is exactly what the definition of a “No Confidence” vote is. This is just a tool for us to go on public record with our dissatisfaction in the job Mr. Robusto is doing." 

Joe Catalano felt that his vote was a very tough one. “I have known Frank a long time and he is a very good family man, but I have to say there have been times I thought he was disrespectful and the board has some trust issues with his leadership. I am good with “No” votes when I feel strongly about an issue; this was a tough “Yes” vote.” he added.

When contacted, Supervisor Robusto’s response was defensive, angry and specific.

“I have done my best to avoid engaging in the political grandstanding members of the board insist on, but their latest act has left me no choice. To begin, this action is rooted in retaliation for former board decisions brought against a department head. That individual has had multiple investigations brought against them and was found to be guilty by an independent investigator. In addition, petitions through the Board of Elections show the members of the board behind this have endorsed a Democratic opponent. The timing of this rhetoric happens just before the Republican caucus, showing it as a political move. An example of the continued manipulation they deploy against our voters. Lastly, there were never any insufficient funds fees under my leadership. The board knows this and has seen the statement from the bank showing there has never been a check returned for insufficient funds. However, they continue to spread misinformation which has no place in local government. This is politics at its worst, and the Town deserves better than the continued lies and political theater the current board engages in at the expense of our neighbors. I will no longer be bullied into silence by them and will continue to stand for the betterment of our community. My focus  remains on building upon the foundation established under my leadership to keep the tax rate below the county average, continue economic development and expand the industrial park, and find additional ways to save our taxpayers money.”

