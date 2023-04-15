Powered by Dark Sky
April 15th 2023, Saturday
×
Roll Out the Barrels for Lake Ontario Wine Trail’s annual opening event

by WayneTimes.com
April 15, 2023

The Lake Ontario Wine Trail is kicking off its season with the annual event, Roll Out the Barrels! Travel the trail at your leisure over the weekend of April 22nd & 23rd from 11am-6pm  and enjoy special access to pre-release or newly released wines, spirits, ciders, and now, beer!

Some locations will also offer access to the production facilities, giving guests visibility into the wine, spirit, cider or beer making process, too. This event is a wonderful opportunity to explore new places, or revisit some favorites. With cideries, a distillery and a brewery, along with a plethora of associate members, there is something on the wine trail for everyone to enjoy. Participating locations include: Boom Point, Casa Larga Vineyards, new member DisBatch Brewery, JD Wine Cellars, Young Sommer Winery, Colloca Estate Winery, Rootstock Cider & Spirits, Embark Craft Ciderworks, Old Goat Cidery, Silver Waters Wine. There are also two Associate Members participating: Pop’s House of Country Collectibles, and Sarah’s Country Barn! They will have free samples and a small gift for visiting.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20, or $25 at the door of your first stop. Event presale ends April 17th.   If you have questions regarding this event, please email us at  contactus@lakeontariowinetrail.com.  

MacDougall, June (Milem)

WOLCOTT: June (Milem) MacDougall, age 93, was born at home in Rose, NY died Sunday April 9, at her home of 75 years in Huron. She Married Quentin in 1948 and together they raised their family on their fruit farm in the town of Huron. Preceded by husband of 57 years Quentin and son William […]

Levan, Lonella M. (Lonnie) 

MARION: Entered into rest on April 13, 2023 at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her sister-in-law, Nancy Weber. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Franklin (Chip); children, Rich Levan, Dan (Lisa) Levan, Heidi (Bob) Levan-Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Levan, Kasey Levan, Tanner Jensen, Makayla Jensen; brothers, Harold (Barb) […]

