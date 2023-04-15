Roll Out the Barrels for Lake Ontario Wine Trail’s annual opening event

The Lake Ontario Wine Trail is kicking off its season with the annual event, Roll Out the Barrels! Travel the trail at your leisure over the weekend of April 22nd & 23rd from 11am-6pm and enjoy special access to pre-release or newly released wines, spirits, ciders, and now, beer!

Some locations will also offer access to the production facilities, giving guests visibility into the wine, spirit, cider or beer making process, too. This event is a wonderful opportunity to explore new places, or revisit some favorites. With cideries, a distillery and a brewery, along with a plethora of associate members, there is something on the wine trail for everyone to enjoy. Participating locations include: Boom Point, Casa Larga Vineyards, new member DisBatch Brewery, JD Wine Cellars, Young Sommer Winery, Colloca Estate Winery, Rootstock Cider & Spirits, Embark Craft Ciderworks, Old Goat Cidery, Silver Waters Wine. There are also two Associate Members participating: Pop’s House of Country Collectibles, and Sarah’s Country Barn! They will have free samples and a small gift for visiting.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20, or $25 at the door of your first stop. Event presale ends April 17th. If you have questions regarding this event, please email us at contactus@lakeontariowinetrail.com.