Roommate argument leads to stabbing death in Newark

The Newark Village Police, in a joint investigation with New York State Police, reported the arrest of Jared C. Nesmith, age 35, of 103 Curry Street in the Village of Newark.

On Tuesday, September 30, Newark officers were alerted to information regarding a possible homicide. A caller reported overhearing a conversation indicating that an individual had been killed and the body disposed of in the Sodus area.

An investigation was initiated and Newark Police located Nesmith walking in the area. Nesmith is said to have attempted to flee from police on foot, but was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Newark Police Department for questioning.

Police say that during the interview, information was obtained that a body had been transported to Zurich Bog Trail. The New York State Police K9 Unit then responded to the area and was able to recover the remains of Nesmith’s roommate, 49-year-old Conan Guard.

Newark Police confirmed that the crime occurred at a home on Cuyler Street and State Police crime scene investigators began working at the residence.

Social media rumors began to fly and Newark Police released a statement that indicated Guard was the only victim.

When the body was found it was already in a state of decay and was transported to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office for an complete autopsy in an attempt to determine how and when the killing took place. Guard had reportedly been stabbed to death with a knife.

Nesmith has been charged with the A-1 Felony of Murder in the Second Degree, E-Felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and the E-Felony of Concealment of a Human Corpse.

He is currently being held without bail after an arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Police did not reveal what the disagreement between Nesmith and Guard entailed.

The investigation is continuing.

Nesmith is well known to area police agencies and no stranger to violent crimes.

On September 30, 2021, It is alleged Nesmith was infatuated with a female worker and began stalking her and her boyfriend over a period of time. After spotting the boyfriend waiting for a ride to work at the corner of East Union and North Clinton Streets early in the morning, it is alleged Nesmith began beating the man and choking him.

In that case, Nesmith was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Stalking in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

In April, State Police reported that Nesmith unlawfully entered a victim’s residence in the Town of Arcadia. Nesmith was reportedly armed with a machete and made verbal threats toward the victim. He was later located by troopers and taken into custody without incident. Nesmith was charged with: Burglary 1st (B Felony), Menacing 2nd (A Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (D Felony). At that time, due to his felony criminal history, he was remanded to jail without bail.

In May of this year Nesmith went over to speak to the mother of his child and became irate, then a neighbor stepped in to defend the female and Nesmith punched him in the face. All of this occurred while Nesmith’s one-year old child was present. Nesmith was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

In June of this year ,Nesmtih was charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree in a domestic incident.