Rose man indicted for DWI/Drugs and Vehicular Manslaughter

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff announced the arrest on Thursday (9/24) at 6:15 p.m. of Christopher M. Kirkey, age 37, of 10677 Lyman Road in North Rose on an indictment warrant that was filed as a result of Wayne County Grand Jury proceedings earlier in the week.

Kirkey was picked up at his residence after an extensive investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in May of 2019 on Savannah Spring Lake Road. That collision resulted in the death of Kayla Mettler, age 27, her unborn child, and Michael Schute, age 32, all from Rose at the time of the collision.

Kirkey is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (2 counts), Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, and Manslaughter in the Second Degree(2 counts).

He was arraigned at the next available time and date in Wayne County Superior Court.