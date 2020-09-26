Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 26th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Rose man indicted for DWI/Drugs and Vehicular Manslaughter

by WayneTimes.com
September 26, 2020

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff announced the arrest on Thursday (9/24) at 6:15 p.m. of Christopher M. Kirkey, age 37, of 10677 Lyman Road in North Rose on an indictment warrant that was filed as a result of Wayne County Grand Jury proceedings earlier in the week. 

Kirkey was  picked up at his residence after an extensive investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in May of 2019 on Savannah Spring Lake Road. That collision resulted in the death of Kayla Mettler, age 27, her unborn child, and Michael Schute, age 32, all from Rose at the time of the collision.

Kirkey is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (2 counts), Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, and Manslaughter in the Second Degree(2 counts).

He was arraigned at the next available time and date in Wayne County Superior Court.  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Frances

RED CREEK: Frances Fisher, age 77, of Red Creek, died on September 20,2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call on October 3, 2020, from 11-1 PM. at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services to follow at 1 PM. Frances was born on April 24, 1943, the daughter of Milton Tallman, & […]

Read More
DiLeo, Nicholas M.

CLYDE: Nicholas M. DiLeo, 94, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital. Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 3 – 6 PM at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee St in Clyde. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square