SATURDAY - New Batch of Free Covid Test Kits

Wayne County will be hosting its 2nd COVID home-test kit community distribution on Saturday February 12, 2022.

Wayne County previously purchased 25,000 home-test kits through an inter-municipal purchase agreement with Ontario County and the County plans on distributing 10,000 of these kits on Saturday. Several thousand kits and face masks were distributed in a similar event two weeks ago.

The County has established 2 distribution sites consisting of:

Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Dr. Macedon (enter from Walworth-Marion Rd – Rt. 441)

Finger Lakes Community College Newark Campus, 1100 Technology Pkwy, Newark (enter from Silver Hill Rd.)

Distribution at both sites will run simultaneously from 10:00 AM -12:30 PM. Pre-registration is required by logging into the Wayne County website, https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/ and follow the link for “Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution.” Registration will stay open until noon on Friday February 11 or until all openings are filled. For those who do not have internet access only , please call Aging and Youth at 315-946-5624 or Department of Social Services at 315-946-4881. Please do not call if the online registration is full. We will not be able to register you.

Please note: This distribution is for residents of Wayne County, NY only. Participation requires pre-registration and you will be required to show proof of Wayne County residency at the event. Each registered household will receive two testing kits (each kit contains two tests). Masks will also be distributed at this event. This is a drive-thru distribution and participants will be required to remain in their vehicles.

We anticipate there to be significant participation at each of the distribution sites and registrants should arrive at their scheduled arrival time. Please do not plan to arrive early as that will contribute to unnecessary delays in our distribution process.

Registrants are reminded that the test kits should not be left outside or in unheated vehicles for extended periods of time. Please be mindful of the shelf life of these tests and use before the expiration date. Additionally, once you take the self-administered test, you are reminded to upload positive test results to the Wayne County Public Health website, https://www.wcphny.com/