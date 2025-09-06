Savannah man and accomplice arrested in Waterloo Robbery

The Waterloo Police Department reported that on Sunday, August 31, officers arrested Michael J. Wade, age 43, of 13800 Carncross Road in Savannah.

Wade, who has an extensive police/arrest record, was charged with several offenses, including Robbery in the Second-Degree; Robbery in the Fifth-Degree; Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree; Menacing in the Second Degree; Grand Larceny in the Fourth-Degree and Fourth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

These charges stemmed from an incident in which he and his co-conspirator, Karrie Maslyn, age 45, of Seneca Falls conspired to extort money from a victim through intimidation.

Wade reportedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm during the incident. At the time of his arrest, Wade was found to be in possession of an imitation firearm, a taser, and a knife.

Maslyn was charged with Conspiracy and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. At the time of her arrest, Maslyn was found in possession of the stolen money. She too has an extensive arrest record.

The couple were stopped by State Troopers out of Waterloo on Center Street in Seneca Falls.

State Police separately charged Wade with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction.

Maslyn, who was driving the vehicle, was separately charged by State Police with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.

Both Wade and Maslyn were taken to the Seneca County Jail and remanded pending court appearances.