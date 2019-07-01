Savannah Man Attacked by Fox

Police report that a Town of Savannah man was attacked by what he believed was a wild dog on Monday (7/1) afternoon onCotton Road. The animal first attacked the 84 year-old man’s wife. He was able to choke the animal to death. When police arrived they identified the animal as a fox. Both the man and his wife received injuries in the attacks. According to Wayne County Department of Health Rabies Program Director Verinica Lafave-Boughton, the dead animal will now be sent to the State in the morning with results expected by Wednesday. The Department of health will then contact the hospital with the results to take the proper action.