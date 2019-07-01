Breaking/Featured
Savannah Man Attacked by Fox
Police report that a Town of Savannah man was attacked by what he believed was a wild dog on Monday (7/1) afternoon onCotton Road. The animal first attacked the 84 year-old man’s wife. He was able to choke the animal to death. When police arrived they identified the animal as a fox. Both the man and his wife received injuries in the attacks. According to Wayne County Department of Health Rabies Program Director Verinica Lafave-Boughton, the dead animal will now be sent to the State in the morning with results expected by Wednesday. The Department of health will then contact the hospital with the results to take the proper action.
Latest News
Massive crowds expected for final Hill Cumorah Pageant
Pageant organizers are expecting such large crowds for this year’s Hill Cumorah Pageant, they added an extra performance night and...
Summer Youth Baseball in Full Swing
Cut-rate prices online: Shoppers’ win, businesses lose
By Joyce M. Rosenberg AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) A bride-to-be looking for a gown online can find dresses...
Recent Obituaries
Allen, Viola H.
SODUS: Age 94, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Viola was born December...
Tunley, Gertrude A.
SODUS POINT: Entered into rest on June 26, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George...
Monson, John W.
WINTER HAVEN, FL: Formally of Wolcott, NY: Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 of an unexpected...