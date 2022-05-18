Powered by Dark Sky
May 18th 2022, Wednesday
×
School Board election results 2022

by WayneTimes.com
May 18, 2022

CLYDE SAVANNAH:

Prop. 1 – BUDGET                   Passed. 181/ 94

Prop. 2 – Bus Purchase           Passed. 163/113

Prop. 3 – Cap Reserve Fund    Passed. 169/102

Prop. 4 – Student Ex-Officio   Passed. 227/43

Winning board seats were:  Tim VanDuyne (162), John Ellwood (121) 

and Richard Drahms (119), Nicole Malbone (137)

GANANDA

Prop 1 – BUDGET                     Passed. 373/183

Prop 2 – Cap Reserve Fund     Passed. 391/162

Prop 3 – Bus Purchase fund    Passed. 392/156

Winning candidates were: Michael Cardelli, Patricia Walker and Greg Giles.

WILLIAMSON

Prop 1 – Budget                       Passed. 212/115

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase          Passed. 230/98

Prop 3 – Cap Rese. Fund         Passed. 226/102

Winning candidates were: Jamie Sonneville, and Ashtyn Mohanlall

LYONS

Prop 1 – BUDGET                     Passed. 148/72

Prop 2 – Bus Reserv Fund       Passed. 156/63

Winning candidates were: Lisa Stone (172), Imelda Dobbins (160)

PAL MAC

Prop 1 – BUDGET                    Passed. 449/175

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase fund    Passed. 484/141

Prop 3 – Cap Resv Fund          Passed. 443/1723

Winning candidates were: David Landon, Christopher Doyle, Gary Laberge

WAYNE

Prop 1 – BUDGET                     Passed. 529/299

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase           Passed. 595/232

Prop 3 – Cap Reserve Fund     Passed. 569/257

Winning Candidates were: Carrie Resch (528), Danielle Phillips (488) Jennifer Wall (452)

NEWARK

Prop 1 – BUDGET                     Passed. 390/159

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase            Passed. 422/129

Winning Candidates were:  Mary Thoms (352).Miranda Brooks-Ruggeri (235)

MARION

Prop 1 BUDGET                        Passed. 335/111

Prop 2 – Use of bus funds       Passed. 368/80

Winning candidates were:  John Reesor (211) and Jason Monroe (207)

SODUS

Prop 1 – BUDGET                    Passed. 377/131

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase           Passed. 392/123

Winning Candidates were: Jason Walters (395), Jeff Martinez (347), Robert Schutt (178)

NORTH ROSE/WOLCOTT

Prop 1 – BUDGET                    Passed. 191/72

Prop 2 – Bus Purchase          Passed. 200/62

Prop 3 – Wolcott/Rose Lib.    Passed. 206/62

Winning candidates were: John Boogaard (162) and Shelly Cahoon (167)

currently updating site.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Plummer, Fredrick J. 

SODUS:  Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961.  He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District. Survived by […]

Read More
Thomas, Sarah E.

CLYDE: Sarah E. Thomas, age 76, died April 29,2 022. A graveside service will be Tuesday May 17, 11 AM at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde.  Sarah was born in Brockport, May 23, 1945, daughter of Arley & Helen Soules Kenyon. She had worked at Seneca Foods. She liked cats, reading, puzzles, & Elvis Presley, & music. […]

Read More
