School Board election results 2022

CLYDE SAVANNAH:
Prop. 1 – BUDGET Passed. 181/ 94
Prop. 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 163/113
Prop. 3 – Cap Reserve Fund Passed. 169/102
Prop. 4 – Student Ex-Officio Passed. 227/43
Winning board seats were: Tim VanDuyne (162), John Ellwood (121)
and Richard Drahms (119), Nicole Malbone (137)
GANANDA
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 373/183
Prop 2 – Cap Reserve Fund Passed. 391/162
Prop 3 – Bus Purchase fund Passed. 392/156
Winning candidates were: Michael Cardelli, Patricia Walker and Greg Giles.
WILLIAMSON
Prop 1 – Budget Passed. 212/115
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 230/98
Prop 3 – Cap Rese. Fund Passed. 226/102
Winning candidates were: Jamie Sonneville, and Ashtyn Mohanlall
LYONS
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 148/72
Prop 2 – Bus Reserv Fund Passed. 156/63
Winning candidates were: Lisa Stone (172), Imelda Dobbins (160)
PAL MAC
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 449/175
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase fund Passed. 484/141
Prop 3 – Cap Resv Fund Passed. 443/1723
Winning candidates were: David Landon, Christopher Doyle, Gary Laberge
WAYNE
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 529/299
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 595/232
Prop 3 – Cap Reserve Fund Passed. 569/257
Winning Candidates were: Carrie Resch (528), Danielle Phillips (488) Jennifer Wall (452)
NEWARK
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 390/159
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 422/129
Winning Candidates were: Mary Thoms (352).Miranda Brooks-Ruggeri (235)
MARION
Prop 1 BUDGET Passed. 335/111
Prop 2 – Use of bus funds Passed. 368/80
Winning candidates were: John Reesor (211) and Jason Monroe (207)
SODUS
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 377/131
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 392/123
Winning Candidates were: Jason Walters (395), Jeff Martinez (347), Robert Schutt (178)
NORTH ROSE/WOLCOTT
Prop 1 – BUDGET Passed. 191/72
Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Passed. 200/62
Prop 3 – Wolcott/Rose Lib. Passed. 206/62
Winning candidates were: John Boogaard (162) and Shelly Cahoon (167)
