SCHOOL BOARD RESULTS – Wayne County schools

Here are the results from Tuesday’s (May 21, 2019) School Board voting in Wayne County:

Clyde Savannah

Budget passed 269 to 54, Proposition #2 (bus purchase ) passed 281 to 41, Proposition #3 (set up Transporation reserve fund) passed 267 to 54, Proposition #4 (allow student ex-officio member to board) passed 298 to 21. 3 School board members elected were: Richard Drahms (197 votes), David Secor (180 votes), Sue DiSanto (161) votes. Others: Tiffany Garofono receievd 114 votes, Melanie Geil received 141votes.

Gananda

Budget passed 243 to 78, Proposition #2 (Macedon Library support) passed 214 to 104. Three school board members were elected: Patti Walker with 198 votes, Stephen Nims with 190 votes, and Greg Giles with 188 votes. Other votes: Charles Rothfuss (123 votes), John Edlund (107 votes).

Lyons

Budget passed 370 to 144, Proposition #2 (bus purchase) passed 407 to 106. Winning seats on the school board were: Robert Groom (185 votes) and Lisa Stone (323 votes)

Marion

Budget passed 217 to 39, Propostion #2 (bus purchase) passed 230 to 28, Proposition #3 (establish bus reserve) passed 220 to 34. Two candidates won seats on the Board of Education: Jason Monroe (177 votes) and John Reesor (172 votes). Other votes: Debra Mattison with 122 votes.

Newark:

Budget passed 505 to 138. Proposition #2 (truck maintenance/purchases) passed 535 to 106. Elected to two seats on the Board of Education were: Yvonne MacTaggart and Dr. Richard Martin. Others: Jim Miranda (208 votes), and Mary Thoms (247 votes), Keeley Kuperus (186 votes).

North Rose-Wolcott

Budget passed 422 to 145, Proposition #2 (bus purchase) passed 476 to 93, Proposition #3 (library support) passed 47 to 120, and Proposition #4 (capital reserve funds for buses) passed 448 to 119. Winning four school board seats were: Jasen Sloank (382 votes), Tina Ree (269 votes), Paul Statskey (364 votes), and John Boogaard (318 votes). Others: Nancy Younglove (211), Erin Thomas-Church (201), June Muto (207), Janelle Krasucki-Cooper (248).

Pal-Mac

Budget passed 390 to 107. Proposition #2 (bus purchased reserve funds) passed 417 to 78. Elected to the School Board were: David Landon, Gary W. LaBerge and Christopher Doyle. This year’s voting process included the introduction of new voting technology as Pal-Mac, in partnership with the Ontario County Board of Elections, rolled out electronic voting machines for the first time in a shift from a paper balloting system, according to Superintendent Dr. Bob Ike.

Red Creek

Budget passed 359 to 46, Proprosition #2 (bus purchase) passed 351 to 46, Proposition #3 (Fair Haven Library support) passed 291 to 115. Winning seats on the School Board were: Lawrence E. Curtis (240 votes) and Darrell T. Uetz (232 votes). Other: Susan A. Kuck (133 votes), Katherine A. Madigan (181 votes).

Sodus

Budget passed 290 to 66. Propostion #2 (bus purchases) passed 309 to 59. Three candidates were elected to School Board seats: Jason Walters (308 votes), Jeff Martinez (253) and Donald Brown (125).

Wayne Central

Budget passed 1205 to 387, Proposition #2 (bus purchase) passed 1337 to 248. Three school board members were elected: Kim Phillips (1073), Abigail Schmitt (1001) and Carrie A. Resch (1032). Others: Tim Reynolds received 519 votes, Carla Boerman 488, and Joshua Ruffell 567.

Williamson

Budget passed 290 to 69, Proposition #2 (bus purchases) passed 284 to 72, Proposition #3 (2019 bus purchase reserve) passed 287 to 70. Elected to the school board were: Ashtyn Mohaniall and Jamie Sonneville.