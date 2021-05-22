Powered by Dark Sky
May 22nd 2021, Saturday
School bus/car accident injures one in Walworth

by WayneTimes.com
May 22, 2021

    The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the investigation into a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Collision that involved a Wayne Central School Bus on Friday (5/21) at 8:15 a.m.. 

The Wayne Central School Bus was headed northbound on State Route 350 in the Town of Walworth and had pulled off to the side of the road to let traffic pass, when a northbound car operated by Morgan Bates, age 26, of Penny Royal Court in Walworth collided into the rear of the school bus.

There were several students on the bus; however, none of them were injured in the collision. The Wayne Central School Nurses responded to the scene to assist in checking the children over.

Morgan Bates was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Lincoln Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Walworth Fire Department, Western Wayne EMS, Wayne County ALS and Williamson Ambulance.

