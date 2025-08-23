Search for biological parents leads to happy find in Sodus

Christie Lampe recently discovered a strong connection to Wayne County, that she was unaware of. As an adoptee, Lampe searched through Ancestry.com and 23andme.com and after a DNA test and about 8 years of research, she was matched with her biological parents. She discovered and was united with her biological father from Sodus, who had been living, at the time in Florida, a few towns away from where she was living in Naples, Florida. They spent approximately two years getting to know each other, before he unexpectedly passed away. Her biological father, John Proseus, was 75 years old when he learned of a daughter he never knew existed. He had been raised in Sodus by his mother and stepfather, Lucy and Carter Gardner, long time residents of the area.

“Despite being a lifelong bachelor, he welcomed me with open arms," reported Christie. Unbeknownst to her, John had a big surprise in store. When he passed, he left her his home and personal belongings.

“I could never have anticipated what I would find within his home–letters, photos, scrapbooks and diaries containing five generations of his family’s history. My history. The history that I never dreamed I would ever know”, Christie explained.

Letters from her grandfather, Reginald Proseus of Sodus NY, gave her a detailed look at the life of a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy and Naval Officer from the grounds of Annapolis, and the world at war to the early 19th century beginnings of what is now, Huntington, West Virginia.

Her grandfather was the valedictorian of Sodus High in 1935. He was a great writer, according to his granddaughter, and she had to remind herself that, in his letters, the words are that of a twenty year old! “He seems like an old soul, much like me,” said his granddaughter.

Christie was put in touch with Sandi Hamilton, the Sodus Town Historian, and a native of Sodus. Hamilton told Christie that she had known her grandmother and her aunt Cindy. That was precious to her. She told Sandi that John, her biologiocal father, used to tell her how much her aunt would have liked her, so it was a treat to hear from someone who knew her.

Reginald grew up in Sodus and entered the Naval Academy in 1936. He dutifully wrote his parents each week, and later, after meeting my grandmother, wrote to her. His letters are richly filled with details about life at the academy and sometimes, longing for home.

“I have begun to read and share

them and thought that your readers would find them of interest. His letters begin in 1936 and continue through the war.”“ “While the discovery of my ancestor’s belongings was especially profound for me, an adoptee, it became readily apparent that theirs is a story worth sharing. From the hundreds of letters written by my grandfather to his family from, at first, the United States Naval Academy to the battles of World War II and the letters, diaries and scrapbooks of my grandmother, it is a deep look into the lives of these remarkable people and the historic time period. As their only living descendant (aside from my own daughter), these very well may have ended up in the trash had our paths not crossed. I can’t explain my gratitude in getting a chance to get to know my ancestors in such a personal way", noted Christie

Christie has a website where she has posted transcripts of some of the letters. It can be accessed at https://inherited1.com or on Instagram @thisinheritedlife.