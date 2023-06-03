Second man charged in Palmyra Dollars for Scholars scholarship thefts

The Palmyra Police Department reported the second arrest involving the thefts of over $10,000 from the Palmyra Dollars for Scholars scholarship foundation account.

On December 6, 2022, the Palmyra Village Police Department responded to the Community Bank for the report that numerous checks totaling over $10,000 had been deposited and withdrawn that were later determined to be fraudulent.

The duplicated and forged checks and were drawn from several other banks in the state. After an extensive investigation it led the Palmyra Police Department to identifying two suspects that masterminded the scheme to defraud the scholarship organization.

On Monday April 17 at 6:16 p.m. Jahil L. Nougues, age 24 of Standish Road in Teaneck, New Jersey, was charged with Felony Money Laundering in the Fourth 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Conspiracy 5th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

On Tuesday, May 30, Daniel J. Hooper, age 19, of Hammond Road in Palmyra, the 2021 Pal-Mac graduate, was charged Felony Money Laundering in the Fourth 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Conspiracy 5th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor.

Hooper was released with an appearance ticket ordering him to appear in the Village of Palmyra Court at a later date.

The two men met while attending Wells College, a private liberal arts college in Aurora, New York, located in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

After discussing the scholarship check, the two devised a plan to duplicate, forge and cash the checks.

Community Bank notified Mike Boesel, the Palmyra Dollars for Scholars president board of trustees and Jim Sapienza, the attorney for the organization of the suspicious activity on the account. An emergency meeting was held and the organization’s bank account frozen.

"I was pleasantly surprised how fast the Palmyra Village Police acted. They did a great job," said Boesel.

Community Bank made the Palmyra Dollars for Scholars account whole for the thefts.

Wayne County District Attorney Mike Colarco anticipates the case against Nougues and Hooper will be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.