Second person attacked by Pit Bull as neighbors fear going outside

There is no question that North Bay Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 7959 Margaretta Road in Sodus has seen better days. The owners’, Tri-County MHPC LLC, out of Rochester, have turned to renting the old mobile homes in order to keep the park profitable.

Consisting of senior residents and some families and individuals, many residents follow the rules and keep their mobile homes in good shape. Then there are others...

When Evelyn Lewandow decided to move back to Sodus several weeks ago she signed a lease for Lot #87 and noted the rule that no dangerous dogs were allowed and dogs had to be leashed, or on leads at all times.

On Sunday, October 1st, at 2:08 p.m., while taking some garbage out to a nearby toter, Evelyn suddenly was attacked from behind by a pit bull, owned by Harliegh Jones, residing in Lot #60.

In the unprovoked attack "He came up and started to rip my legs. The owner arrived and began beating the dog on the head," recalled Evelyn.

She immediately called 911 and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and spent a day for treatment on both legs, including numerous stitches.

The Sodus Dog Warden, Robert Snyder was called and showed up on the following Tuesday. Evelyn was asked to fill out a dangerous dog report and the 8 year-old pit bull was placed on quarantine for 10 days at the Harliegh Jones’ residence. That meant the dog had to be kept inside the residence, or kept on a lead outside the residence at all times.

To say the least, Evelyn was not pleased, especially when she discovered this was not the first attack the pit bull had unleashed on park residents. "Neighbors are scared to come out of their homes," she stated.

"She’s lucky the teeth didn’t puncture her popliteal artery," commented Wayne County Animal Control Officer Lea Dill.

On May 14th of this year it was Mother’s Day and Shelly Fisher from nearby Lot #61 approached Harliegh Jones’ residence and noted the grass was tall and unkept. As she walked up the ramp leading to the steps of her neighbor, she too was attacked from behind by the very same pit bull. "He lunged at me and then I ran," stated Shelly, as the owner attempted to pull the dog off her. Fisher received 22 puncture wounds from the attack.

Unfortunately Fisher discovered the dog had not received its rabies shots and she had to go through the series of rabies and a tetanus shots.

Harliegh Jones was required to get his dog vaccinated and provide proof. The dog was required to go under the standard 10 days of quarantine.

"The dog is still there. There are a lot of elderly people here. I think they are carrying mace," said Shelly. She noted that Jones has never showed up at her residence to check on her, or offer an apology. No other action was taken by the town. She also believes that the park owners are trying to get Jones evicted.

On Thursday, Sodus Town Supervisor Scott Johnson stated he personally went to the Park and assured the Times that Harliegh Jones is scheduled to appear before Sodus Justice Robert Fratangelo for a hearing to determine if the dog should be deemed "dangerous". "I just thank God I’m alive. I am also glad it was me and not a child," echoed Evelyn.

Jones could not be reached for comment.