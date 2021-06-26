She met him online and he sexually abused her 4 year-old daughter

The Williamson mother met Steven R. Tarr, age 36, of 47 West Four Street, Apt. 304 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania back in August of 2019 on a social media site. Tarr came up to Williamson in January of 2020 and lived with the woman for a month when problems arose.

Tarr threatened suicide, and on February 5, 2020 was taken in for a mental health evaluation. By then, the mother’s four year-old daughter had revealed what was happening. Tarr had been sexually abusing the little girl.

Tarr apparently saw the handwriting on the wall, and upon release from the hospital, retreated back to Pennsylvania.

As the case against Tarr was built by State Police Investigators through evidence and interviews, a Wayne County Grand Jury indicted him on May 17 of this year in a sealed indictment for two counts of Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree; two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child.

Pennsylvania State Troopers located Tarr as a fugitive from justice. He waived extradition and was brought back to Wayne County on Tuesday (6/22).

Tarr was arraigned in County Court and remanded to jail on $15,000 cash-$30,000 bond. A Felony hearing is scheduled for July 15.