Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 13th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Shedding Light on Gananda Energy Savings

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2021

Back in June of 2019, the Gananda Central School District voters approved an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with Johnson Control, after the district identified the need for energy efficiencies. 

According to Superintendent Shawn VanScoy, an EPC is an energy-related project that offers guaranteed savings on a school energy costs. The benefits include a reduction in energy usage,    long-term energy and cost savings, and   NYSERDA/ National Grid rebates. If the district does not receive the promised savings, Johnson Controls will compensate the District for the difference. 

The average annual utility cost for Gananda CSD - $369,129

The large solar array is just part of the energy project. Besides the panels, which are now in place, the district has installed  interior and exterior  LED lights, building insulation improvements, water conservation, heating system upgrades, computer power management, pool cover installation, wireless clocks, cogeneration, and distribute energy storage. Most of the EPC work is expected to be done by the Spring of 2021. 

As far as the savings, the District will receive 80% reimbursement on the work from the State. The remaining cost will be covered by rebates and savings from instituting energy efficiency measures. When the voters approved the program,  the District received an additional 10% in aid from the state. The District needed no outlay of money to begin the project, nor taxpayer cost.      

The total estimated cost of this project is approximately $6,261,281. The district will own the solar panels, and the energy savings on all the energy project will pay for the work done,  leaving an approximate $165,000 in savings each year, according to Superintendent VanScoy.

The solar panels are projected to be online by June 1, possibly sooner if weather permits. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Golding, Katherine “Kay” Crothers

NEWARK: Kay Golding, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Laurel House Comfort Care Home. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions subside. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. Kay was born on June 15, 1955 […]

Read More
Briggs, William "Glen"

TAMARAC, FL/LYONS/N. ROSE: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at the age of 75. He was predeceased by parents, Dan and Audra Briggs; first wife, Barbara; mother and father-in-law, Frances and Chester  Sullivan; mother and father-in-law, Grace and Vincent Randazzo; brother, Calvin; sister-in-law, Arlene; brother-in-law Frank Gorshin, and step-son, Michael Yacono. Glen is survived […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square