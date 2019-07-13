Sheriff announces open competitive civil service exam for Deputy Sheriff’s Road Patrol

Applications will be accepted by the Wayne County Human Resource Office at 26 Church Street, Lyons, New York up to July 30, 2019. The examination will be held on September 14, 2019. Applicants must be residents of Wayne County, have the minimum qualifications of a graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency diploma issued by a State Education Authority, and possession of a valid NYS driver’s license at the time of appointment and maintenance of such license throughout the tenure of employment in the position.

At the time candidates are being considered for appointment, they must meet physical/medical standards. In accordance with State Laws, a Deputy Sheriff is a Police Officer and must be a United States citizen to qualify to hold the position. Permanent appointments to Deputy Sheriff are subject to satisfactorily completing training standards prescribed by the Municipal Police Training Council.

Sheriff Virts states, “The position of Deputy Sheriff with my office is an extremely professional position, with very difficult tasks, duties and functions. This is an accomplished profession for people who are self-motivated and interact well with people. I encourage female and minority applicants to participate in this process to diversify our Deputy Sheriff Staff for the current and future needs of our county. I am looking for the best qualified applicants to become part of our dedicated and professional Deputy Sheriff Staff.”

The 2020 hourly rate of pay for a trainee is $21.98 and the three year job rate is $28.84 with other compensation pay and benefits.