May 29th 2021, Saturday
Sheriff Barry Virts Announces Promotions

by WayneTimes.com
May 29, 2021

Joseph Croft was promoted from Lieutenant of Road Patrol to Chief Deputy on April 16, 2021. Chief Deputy Croft is a 23-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Croft has experience as a K9 Handler, Road Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigator and Lieutenant of the Road Patrol. Croft was also a member of the Emergency Response Team and Team Leader. 

Tammy Ryndock was promoted from Sergeant Investigator to Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations on May 7, 2021. Lieutenant Tammy Ryndock is a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Ryndock has experience as a Road Patrol Sergeant and Criminal Investigator.

Matthew Hilkert was promoted from Sergeant Investigator to Lieutenant of the Road Patrol on May 7, 2021. Lieutenant Matthew Hilkert is an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Hilkert has experience as a Criminal Investigator, Emergency Response Team member and Team Leader. 

“Chief Deputy Joseph Croft, Lieutenants Tammy Ryndock and Matt Hilkert all have the knowledge and expertise to do an exceptional job in the areas of the Sheriff’s Office they will oversee and are responsible for. Their leadership will ensure the tasks, duties and functions they are accountable for in the Sheriff’s Office are conducted by the professional standards expected through our accreditation standards”, stated Sheriff Barry Virts.

