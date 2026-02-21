Sheriff Milby builds connections to prevent U.S. ICE vs. Immigrant/public conflicts in County

Major situations have arisen where ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers clash with local populations. Confrontations build as ICE officers attempt to arrest/detain what they believe are people in the United States illegally. Too often these encounters lead to wrongful arrests, injuries, mob violence, and in a few cases unnecessary deaths.

President Trump rolled into office for another term after promising to rid the U.S. of tens of millions of illegal migrants, stating many were creating massive crime pockets, taking American jobs throughout the country.

Under Trump’s "Big Beautiful Bill" passed through the Republican controlled Senate and Congress, ICE began hiring thousands of new officers, many without proper trainings and background scrutiny.

The President then targeted Democrat led cities, pouring in thousands of ICE troops and even using, or threatening National Guard troops when public anger followed.

Knowing what was coming, Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby travelled to Southern states last year to meet with and build contacts with federal and state officials. His goal was to first-hand learn about immigration history problems and possible solutions.

The Sheriff’s major concern was illegal migration from the north and Wayne County’s position with Lake Ontario, New York land border crossings, Canadian/U.S. entry bridges, ports and State Indian reservations with borders with Canada.

Not only are illegal migrants crossing the norther border, but cocaine, fentanyl and untaxed cigarettes by the tons, according to the Sheriff.

Milby also realized problems could arise with southern migrants, working the agriculture industry within the County that may be undocumented.

He has developed contacts with both state and federal higher-ups and has personally talked to Trump appointed Immigration czar Tom Homan and has his contact information.

Last Monday ICE contacted the Sheriff’s Office to alert them to a man they were tracking, travelling with a woman and child in Sodus. The man had been previously deported. The subject was captured and Wayne County was only notified about the arrest in case there was a problem. Milby stated firmly that the County will not aid ICE in this sort of situation.

The Sheriff’s Office did, however, agree to transport the woman and child back to Syracuse.

In another Sodus incident the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a man who ran from an ICE arrest. The Sheriff responded that without knowing enough facts around the case to satisfy him, his office would not assist.

Milby emphasized that although Wayne County has never been a sanctuary county, the Sheriff’s Office has limitations in involvement with immigration enforcement. He pointed to that recent situation in the Town of Sodus.

"The only thing that we have said is that if they are in the area and they are looking for immediate assistance, that’s a cry for help and we will certainly show up," he said.

The Sheriff said the ICE Field Officer in Charge said he understood the Sheriff’s position and thanked him.

Milby explained that this type of communication builds upon trust between agencies and prevents the type of bad encounters like the one’s in Minneapolis. “What was missing from Minneapolis was the communication between federal and local agencies. Once that was established by Mr. Homan, the situation de-escalated. That is what we have been doing in Wayne County, communicating to prevent tragedy.”

Besides the two civilian deaths that occurred in the federal push, Minnesota and federal authorities are investigating the alleged beating of a Mexican citizen by immigration officers last month, seeking to identify what caused the eight skull fractures that landed the man in the intensive care unit of a Minneapolis hospital.

Investigators from the St. Paul Police Department and FBI last week canvassed the shopping center parking lot where Alberto Castañeda Mondragón says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wrested him from a vehicle, threw him to the ground and repeatedly struck him in the head with a steel baton.

ICE has blamed Castañeda Mondragón for his own injuries, saying he attempted to flee while handcuffed and “fell and hit his head against a concrete wall.”

But hospital staff who treated the man told The Associated Press such a fall could not plausibly account for the man’s brain hemorrhaging and fragmented memory. A CT scan showed fractures to the front, back and both sides of his skull — injuries a doctor told the AP were inconsistent with a fall.

Milby agrees their are bad situations and individuals on both sides that create much of the mayhem and negativity. He stated that too often the media blows up, or fails to report all the facts leading up to encounters. The Sheriff explained there has to be a balance with the "sexy’ headlines and stories by media, outlining some outlandish false and actual ICE abuses that have occurred.

He has made presentations in Albany and Milby, as the 2nd Vice President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association, has been in contact with the membership through presentations.

The Wayne County Sheriff stated that although the illegal immigration is mostly addressed as a Hispanic/Southern state problem, northern states, bordering with Canada are often a freeway for many illegal migration from European country’s illegal migrants who move on with the belief the U.S. is the promised land. This includes not only European migrants, but African, Middle East, Chinese and other Far Eastern countries illegal immigrants.

According to the Sheriff, "We are seeing illegal immigrants and a large amount of illicit drugs and untaxed cigarettes encountered at the border at New York Ports of Entry. That is just the tip of the iceberg in what is really coming across. My colleagues in the south are telling us about southern bound shipments that they are finding that have come from the north, which means they are likely coming through all of our northern border counties in New York. One other interesting addition to the mix is the six times the number of known and suspected terrorists that are encountered in the north, as opposed to the south. Yes, they are turned away, but where are they going? With a border of 5,500 miles of nature between Canada and the U.S., one can only wonder."

Sheriff Milby invited to State of the Union address

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced that Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby will join her as her guest for the upcoming State of the Union address.

"I am honored that my guest for the State of the Union is Sheriff Robert Milby of Wayne County. Sheriff Milby represents the very best of Upstate New York: integrity, professionalism, and three decades of dedicated service protecting our families. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a leader in combating the opioid crisis and protecting vulnerable children, he embodies what real public safety leadership looks like. At a time when law enforcement faces unprecedented challenges, it is important to highlight leaders who serve courageously every single day. His presence at the State of the Union represents my solidarity with law enforcement and the men and women who keep our communities safe,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Justice is strongest when every level of government stands shoulder to shoulder —protecting our citizens together and ensuring that accountability and responsibility are never optional,” said Sheriff Milby.