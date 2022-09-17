Sheriff: No more Brady Checks in Wayne County

Sheriff Rob Milby announced a change in the Pistol Permit Process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on September 1 of this year.

Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file. Those background checks, also known as Brady Checks, required a comprehensive check of several systems to see if a permit holder had been involved in any activity that would initiate suspension or revocation proceedings of that permit. That process could take up to several weeks, dependent upon the amount of new applications submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. Various political races also affected the amount of Brady Checks that were submitted. The Brady process, combined with the regular course of business, conducting backgrounds for new pistol permit applicants, lengthened the time it would take for a new applicant to acquire a permit.

Brady Checks, enacted in 1993, mandated background checks on firearm purchases. With informational safeguards within the criminal justice system, to include the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, Sheriff Milby sought to streamline the redundancies of the system in Wayne County.

After discussions with Wayne County Court Judges and the Wayne County Clerk, a decision was made to cease the process, effective immediately.

“Those amendments that were pending will no longer have to wait. County Clerk, Mike Jankowski will be sending those amendments out right away. All Brady checks on file have been grandfathered into this. To purchase a weapon on an existing permit, a NICS check will satisfy the process, and once the NICS check clears the purchase, you may file your amendment with the County Clerk,” said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Milby wishes to remind everyone that New York State still requires all Carry Concealed Permit Holders to recertify their permits every 3 years, which can be done on-line, and is not a background check process.